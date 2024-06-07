Skip to main content
Biden apologizes to Zelensky for delay in sending weapons to Ukraine

oe Biden (R) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) hold a bilateral meeting at the Intercontinental Hotel in Paris, on June 7,

Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris on June 7. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden on Friday publicly apologized to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the months-long holdup in sending additional U.S. military aid to the country.

Why it matters: The apology — which came one day after the leaders took part in D-Day commemorations — is Biden's first to Ukraine over the deadly delay.

  • The lengthy holdup, a result of opposition from some Republicans in Congress, came as Ukrainian troops struggled with personnel and ammunition shortages in the ongoing fight against Russia's invasion.
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged last month that the months of delay had hampered Ukraine's war effort.

The big picture: Speaking during a bilateral meeting with Zelensky in Paris, Biden said he apologized to the Ukrainian people for the months spent waiting to see if more aid would come, AP reported.

  • Biden underscored his administration's continued support for Ukraine, saying: "We're still in. Completely. Thoroughly."
  • Congress passed a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine in April — eight months after Biden first requested billions of dollars in new funding for Ukraine.

State of play: The delay forced Kyiv to ration ammunition and supplies, costing the lives of Ukrainian soldiers and allowing Russia to gain ground in eastern Ukraine.

