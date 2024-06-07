Biden apologizes to Zelensky for delay in sending weapons to Ukraine

Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris on June 7. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden on Friday publicly apologized to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the months-long holdup in sending additional U.S. military aid to the country. Why it matters: The apology — which came one day after the leaders took part in D-Day commemorations — is Biden's first to Ukraine over the deadly delay.

The lengthy holdup, a result of opposition from some Republicans in Congress, came as Ukrainian troops struggled with personnel and ammunition shortages in the ongoing fight against Russia's invasion.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged last month that the months of delay had hampered Ukraine's war effort.

The big picture: Speaking during a bilateral meeting with Zelensky in Paris, Biden said he apologized to the Ukrainian people for the months spent waiting to see if more aid would come, AP reported.

Biden underscored his administration's continued support for Ukraine, saying: "We're still in. Completely. Thoroughly."

Congress passed a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine in April — eight months after Biden first requested billions of dollars in new funding for Ukraine.

State of play: The delay forced Kyiv to ration ammunition and supplies, costing the lives of Ukrainian soldiers and allowing Russia to gain ground in eastern Ukraine.

Last month, Russian forces launched a new offensive on Ukraine's northeast Kharkiv region and proceeded to make quick progress.

