Blinken visits Ukraine as Russian forces step up Kharkiv assault

Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Menlo Park, California, earlier this month. Photo: Jeff Chiu/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday as much-needed U.S. military aid began arriving in Ukraine. Why it matters: Blinken's visit comes weeks after Congress passed a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine after months of stalling in a delay that U.S. officials said had hampered Kyiv's war efforts.

Ukrainian forces are currently trying to stave off increased Russian attacks on the country's second largest city, Kharkiv.

State of play: While in Ukraine, Blinken will meet with Ukrainian officials including President Volodymyr Zelensky, per a statement from State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

They will discuss "battlefield updates, the impact of new U.S. security and economic assistance, long-term security and other commitments, and ongoing work to bolster Ukraine's economic recovery," according to Miller.

Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said at a Monday morning briefing that U.S. military aid had begun reaching Ukraine.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to include comment from Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh.