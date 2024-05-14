Blinken visits Ukraine as Russian forces step up Kharkiv assault

State of play: While in Ukraine, Blinken will meet with Ukrainian officials including President Volodymyr Zelensky, per a statement from State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.
They will discuss "battlefield updates, the impact of new U.S. security and economic assistance, long-term security and other commitments, and ongoing work to bolster Ukraine's economic recovery," according to Miller.
Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said at a Monday morning briefing that U.S. military aid had begun reaching Ukraine.