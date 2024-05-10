Russia launches new assault on Ukraine's northern Khakiv region

Aftermath of a Russian missile strike on Kharkiv on May 10. Photo: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Russian forces on Friday launched a new ground assault on Ukraine's northeast Kharkiv region, which has been hotly contested throughout the war. Why it matters: The new offensive ratchets up pressure on Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, and comes as Russia has intensified its attacks on eastern Ukraine in recent weeks.

The big picture: "There was an attempt by the enemy to break through our defense line under the cover of armored vehicles," at around 5 a.m. local time Friday, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense said in a Telegram post.

Ukrainian forces managed to repel the initial attacks, but "battles of varying intensity continue," it added.

Reserve units have been promptly dispatched to the area, the post added.

The attacks killed at least two civilians and injured five others, Oleh Syniehubov, the governor of Kharkiv oblast, wrote in a Telegram post.

State of play: Ukrainian officials have been warning for weeks that Russia planned to launch a new offensive in the spring.

"We are preparing. The personnel is preparing. The soldiers are engaged in training," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told CBS last month.

The warnings came as Ukraine lobbied the U.S. Congress to approve additional foreign aid for Ukraine — which it finally did last month.

The Biden administration announced a new $400 million military assistance package for Ukraine on Friday.

What they're saying: "This timely and vital U.S. assistance will help save civilian lives and strengthen Ukrainian warriors on the frontlines," Zelensky wrote on X Friday, thanking the Biden administration for the new package.

In a video address posted to Telegram, Zelensky urged Ukraine's allies to support it with "timely supplies."

"The package that really helps is the weapons brought to Ukraine, not just the announcement of the package," he said.

Context: Kharkiv region was an early focal point of the war following Russia's invasion in February 2022, with Russian troops entering Ukraine's second largest city that same month.