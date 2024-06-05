Sen. Sherrod Brown during a hearing in Washington on May 16. Photographer: Allison Robbert/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Vulnerable congressional Democrats, led by Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), are calling on the Biden administration to investigate Chinese solar companies for allegedly skirting U.S. tariffs, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Trade with China has emerged as a flashpoint in the 2024 election, with Biden and former President Trump competing with each other on whose approach is stronger or more strategic.

Heading into November's election, Democrats in states or districts that Trump carried in 2020 are emphasizing their tough-on-China positions.

"It's clear that China illegally subsidizes its solar industry to deliberately undermine American manufacturers," Brown and other Democrats wrote in a letter to the Commerce Department and the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC).

"Holding China accountable for its illegal trade practices will allow for the growth of a more diverse, and more secure, solar supply chain, here in the United States."

Driving the news: In late April, the American Alliance of Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee filed a petition with Commerce and the ITC calling for a new investigation into solar panels that are imported from Southeast Asia.

The lawmakers are writing in support of the domestic solar manufacturers and explaining why they think China's trade practices in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam need to be investigated.

Brown is joined by Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) Bob Casey (D-Pa.) John Fetterman (D-Pa.) Joe Manchin (I-W.Va.), Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.) in the Senate.

Reps. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) and Jared Golden (D-Maine) are among the signatories from the House.

Zoom out: For over two years, Democrats have been divided on the importation of solar panels from Asia, with senators like Brown arguing that they are secretly being manufactured in China -- and are only being shipped through Southeast Asia countries to avoid tariffs.

In 2022, the White House sided with Senate Democrats who are more worried about the solar installation industry than the manufacturing side and imposed a two two-year pause on a Commerce Department investigation.

That pause is scheduled to expire June 6.

Zoom in: The Biden administration has been warning about China's over capacity in certain industries, like electric vehicles, voicing its concern that it could flood global markets with cheap products.

The lawmakers want to see a greater focus on the solar industry

"Solar is one of the "new three" strategic industries – which includes electric vehicles and lithium-ion batteries – that the Chinese government has decided to dominate," the lawmakers write in their letter.

Go deeper: House Republican lawmakers, led by Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) have also sent a similar letter to the Commerce Department and the ITC.

"A surge in record-breaking imports from Chinese-controlled factories, subsidized by the Chinese government in Southeast Asian Belt and Road Initiative member countries, is undermining the progress that has been made to establish a healthy domestic solar industry," Tenney and five other lawmakers write.

"We must ensure American jobs are not jeopardized due to predatory trade practices by Chinese firms," they write.

Read the full letters sent to the Biden administration.