Biden targets China — and Trump — with new tariffs

President Biden is launching a preemptive strike against cheap Chinese imports of electric vehicles, batteries, solar equipment and other goods with aggressive new tariffs on Tuesday.
Why it matters: It's a long-term protectionist play to allow America's nascent green technology, infrastructure and manufacturing industries — which Biden is subsidizing with over $1 trillion in direct investments — to get up to scale.
But Biden's new tariffs also have a shorter-term political target: Former President Trump.
They're part of a broader political strategy to co-opt Trump on some of the former president's perceived strengths: China, the border and relations with the business community.
Driving the news: Biden will announce the new tariffs on an additional $18 billion of Chinese imports in a Rose Garden ceremony at 12:15 p.m. ET today.
The goal: to ensure that U.S. green tech and manufacturing industries are "not undercut by a flood of unfairly underpriced exports from China in areas like EVs batteries, vital medical equipment, steel and aluminum semiconductors and solar, " Lael Brainard, the director of the National Economic Council, told reporters.
But there are clear risks attached to Biden's strategy. For one, five months ahead of the election, Biden could escalate a trade war with Beijing. That could have negative consequences for an economy voters don't care for.
The big picture: Biden has loudly and proudly articulated his belief that the United States needs a new industrial policy to help stand up America's clean technology manufacturing and improve supply lines for critical industries.
The Biden administration has also been sounding the alarms about overcapacity in China's economy, with Yellen using a trip to Beijing in April to warn of a new potential "China shock."
Biden's Inflation Reduction Act is focused on subsidizing clean energy technologies at a price tag that could reach $1.2 trillion. The Chips and Sciences Act includes some $53 billion for loans and grants to build semiconductors in the U.S.