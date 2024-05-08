Tax cuts may make life more affordable for many Americans, but more money in the economy also juices consumer demand — potentially pushing up prices.
4. Limits on immigration: Trump has vowed to carry out the "largest domestic deportation operation in American history," planning mass detention camps and raids targeting millions of undocumented immigrants.
Despite the significant backlash Biden has faced for his handling of the border, economists believe last year's immigration increase allowed the job market to continue booming without adding to inflationary pressures.
The intrigue: Trump's former trade chief Robert Lighthizer, who is likely to serve in a future administration, wants to devalue the U.S. dollar, Politico has reported. That would be a major shift in currency policy that could sendprices of imported goods soaring.
Zoom out: Economic historian and Columbia University professor Adam Tooze warned in a recent podcast that Trump's positions are a "recipe" for inflationary shocks to the economy.
The other side:Trump's Agenda47 website outlines plans to use presidential "impoundment" authority to cut out "wasteful and unnecessary" spending by federal agencies, which Trump says will help stop inflation.
The former president frequently points to his plans to "unleash energy dominance" by expanding oil and gas drilling, which could ease prices at the pump.
Conservative economists and many business leaders also argue that Trump's broad deregulatory approach across government would help lower costs for companies — and in turn, their customers.
What they're saying: "What Trump and his allies are proposing will bring chaos to economic markets, raise costs on working families, and send inflation skyrocketing," Biden campaign spokesperson James Singer said in a statement.
The bottom line: Trump's biggest advantage in the inflation debate is his own record: The average yearly inflation rate was under 2% for his first term, before COVID wreaked havoc on the economy.
Nearly 9 in 10 Americans say the economy and inflation will be the most important issues determining who they support for president in November, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll.
Right now, that's a bad sign for the White House: 44% of Americans trust Trump to handle inflation, while just 30% trust Biden.