Rosy memories: Voters' views of Trump's presidency improve

Views of Donald Trump's presidency have become far more positive since the fall of 2020, according to a new poll by the New York Times and Siena College.
Why it matters: Voters have taken up an especially sunny view of Trump's time in office on the economy — a pivotal issue for November's election.
Other issues where Trump's ratings improved include maintaining law & order, and his handling of the pandemic.
- The poll found a big increase (9 points) in registered voters who believe he left the country better off.
By the numbers: Trump holds a wide advantage over Biden when voters are asked how they remember their presidencies.
- 42% rate Trump's term as "mostly good for America," compared to 25% for Biden.
- More voters (+11 points) view Trump as a "safe choice" than they did in 2016.
Reality check: Many still remember him as a divisive and chaotic leader.
- Trump's polling on "unifying America" narrowly improved but remains low. Voters gave Biden better marks for his handling of race relations.
