Apr 15, 2024 - Politics & Policy

Rosy memories: Voters' views of Trump's presidency improve

How voters say they remember the years during select administrations
Data: New York Times/Siena College poll of 1,059 registered voters (April 7-11. Margin of error: ±3.3 points); Chart: Axios Visuals

Views of Donald Trump's presidency have become far more positive since the fall of 2020, according to a new poll by the New York Times and Siena College.

Why it matters: Voters have taken up an especially sunny view of Trump's time in office on the economy — a pivotal issue for November's election.

Other issues where Trump's ratings improved include maintaining law & order, and his handling of the pandemic.

  • The poll found a big increase (9 points) in registered voters who believe he left the country better off.

By the numbers: Trump holds a wide advantage over Biden when voters are asked how they remember their presidencies.

  • 42% rate Trump's term as "mostly good for America," compared to 25% for Biden.
  • More voters (+11 points) view Trump as a "safe choice" than they did in 2016.

Reality check: Many still remember him as a divisive and chaotic leader.

  • Trump's polling on "unifying America" narrowly improved but remains low. Voters gave Biden better marks for his handling of race relations.

