Poll: Voters split on economy or functioning democracy as bigger concern

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The sun rises behind the U.S. Capitol on the first anniversary of the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2022. Photo: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Voters across party lines are split over whether a functioning democracy or strong economy marks a bigger concern in the next few years, according to new polling.

Why it matters: Just a day ahead of the Iowa caucuses, the poll reflects the continual partisan divide in attitudes throughout the U.S..

By the numbers: Half of all likely voters felt that the U.S. having a functioning democracy is a bigger concern than the country having a strong economy over the next few years, per a CBS/YouGov poll released Sunday.

Yet, half of likely voters felt that a strong economy is a bigger concern.

Democratic voters, at 64%, were more likely to view a functioning democracy as a bigger concern.

35% of Republicans and a little over half of independents felt the same way.

Republican voters, at 65%, were more likely to see a strong economy as a bigger concern.

36% of Democrats and 48% of independents agreed.

Of note: The poll also found President Biden trailing behind the leading GOP candidates in hypothetical head-to-head match-ups among likely voters.

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Trump were all ahead of Biden, with Haley holding an 8% advantage -- the largest between the three Republicans.

Methodology: The poll surveyed 2,870 U.S. adults between Jan. 10-12, 2024, and has a margin of error of ±2.5 points.

Go deeper: Poll: Many Americans expect election-related violence over future losses