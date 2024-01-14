Poll: Voters split on economy or functioning democracy as bigger concern
Voters across party lines are split over whether a functioning democracy or strong economy marks a bigger concern in the next few years, according to new polling.
Why it matters: Just a day ahead of the Iowa caucuses, the poll reflects the continual partisan divide in attitudes throughout the U.S..
By the numbers: Half of all likely voters felt that the U.S. having a functioning democracy is a bigger concern than the country having a strong economy over the next few years, per a CBS/YouGov poll released Sunday.
- Yet, half of likely voters felt that a strong economy is a bigger concern.
Democratic voters, at 64%, were more likely to view a functioning democracy as a bigger concern.
- 35% of Republicans and a little over half of independents felt the same way.
Republican voters, at 65%, were more likely to see a strong economy as a bigger concern.
- 36% of Democrats and 48% of independents agreed.
Of note: The poll also found President Biden trailing behind the leading GOP candidates in hypothetical head-to-head match-ups among likely voters.
- Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Trump were all ahead of Biden, with Haley holding an 8% advantage -- the largest between the three Republicans.
Methodology: The poll surveyed 2,870 U.S. adults between Jan. 10-12, 2024, and has a margin of error of ±2.5 points.
