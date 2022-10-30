Economy, functioning Democracy lead concerns for majority of voters: Poll

Voters and polling place workers are seen during early voting on Oct. 28 in Silver Spring, Maryland. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

There's a divide about whether a functioning democracy or a strong economy is the biggest concern heading into the midterm elections, a new CBS News battleground tracker out Sunday shows.

Driving the news: Those saying that a functioning democracy is a bigger concern are more likely to support Democrats, while Republicans are more concerned about a strong economy, a finding in line with the midterm messaging by each party, CBS News found.

Overall, 56% of likely voters say that a functioning democracy is a bigger. concern, while 44% said the same about a strong economy.

Plus, nearly eight in 10 likely voters also said that they feel things in the U.S. today are "out of control," compared to 21% saying that things are "under control."

The big picture: With the midterm elections nearly one week away, Democrats are upping attacks related to Social Security and Medicare in a final midterm stretch dominated by signs of a growing red wave, Axios' Andrew Solender reports.

Methodology: The CBS News/YouGov Battleground Tracker survey was conducted with a nationally representative sample of 2,119 registered voters interviewed between October 26-28, 2022. The margin of error is ±2.4 points.