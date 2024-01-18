Why Trump supporters give him a pass on record-high unemployment

Supporters of former President Donald Trump cite his economic record as a reason to vote for him, but that's a bit puzzling.

Why it matters: Trump's economic record is only good if you leave off what happened from March 2020 to the end of his administration.

Zoom in: When the pandemic hit, the jobless rate soared to a record 14.8% — a level not seen since the Great Depression.

The rate did come down a bit after that, but when Trump left office there were fewer jobs in the country than when he got there — the first time that's happened since Herbert Hoover was president.

There were long lines at food pantries. Gas prices fell a lot — to $1.77 a gallon in April 2020 — something both the former president and his supporters note. But that was because the country was on lockdown and demand for gas plummeted.

The big picture: Trump supporters may be just giving him a pass on the pandemic economy, as the New York Times columnist Paul Krugman writes.

That's understandable. Countries around the world faced similar struggles to the U.S. at the time.

Inflation is the main economic issue Trump supporters have now, Axios' Sophia Cai reports.

Yes, but: It's worth noting that inflation was also the result of the pandemic's economic disruption.

Zoom out: We may have memory-holed just how awful things were back in 2020, a traumatic time that most Americans would probably like to forget.

"[W]e may also try to forget certain memories to protect ourselves from the trauma that we've been processing over the last three years," neuroscientists and psychiatrists told ABC News in a piece last spring exploring why people may be forgetting their pandemic memories.

It's similar to what happened more than a century ago in the wake of the Great Influenza pandemic — cultural memory of that time quickly faded away, as Felix Salmon writes in his book "The Phoenix Economy."

State of play: Many look to pre-COVID times with nostalgia and longing — and possibly associate Trump with that time.

Trump's supporters tend to reminisce about his time in office, Sophia reports.

"I thought he was an excellent president. [Trump] brought unemployment to record [lows]," Denise Jones, from Davenport, Iowa, told Axios at a recent Trump campaign event. "Inflation was very low under him. There were no wars under him."

"I'm real happy with how the country used to be," a Trump supporter told "The Daily" Monday night in Iowa.

"The country was really running smooth under [Trump]. I think that the economy was a crap ton better — we weren't paying $6 a carton for eggs." Chip Shaw, a 46-year-old information technology specialist in Rome, Ga. told the New York Times. (Egg prices have fallen to $2.50 a dozen since their peak early last year.)