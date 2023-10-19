Economy-focused voters in key swing states reject Bidenomics: new poll

President Joe Biden speaks during an event honoring the legacy of Sen. John McCain in Tempe, Arizona, on Sept. 28, 2023. Photo: Caitlin O'Hara/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Voters in the top seven swing states are rejecting the Bidenomics message that's central to President Biden's reelection bid, according to a poll out Thursday from Bloomberg News and Morning Consult.

Why it matters: What's important in a presidential election isn't national polling, but how the candidates are doing in the swing states that decide the winner. But there aren't many polls that wrap in multiple swing states.

Driving the news: The poll, which surveyed 5,023 registered voters earlier this month, found that voters who said the economy was their most important issue disapproved of Biden's economic policies, 65% to 14%.

51% of swing-state voters said the national economy was better off under former President Trump.

Overall, just 26% of voters in the poll said Bidenomics has been good for the economy, while 49% disapproved of the policies, Bloomberg reported.

The big picture: Former President Trump leads Biden 47% to 43% in the seven-state poll, with a margin of error of 1 percentage point.

The poll covers Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — the top seven swing states heading into the 2o24 campaign, according to the Cook Political Report.

