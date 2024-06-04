Pro-Trump allies charged in Wisconsin 2020 fake elector scheme

Share on email (opens in new window)

Former Trump campaign attorney Kenneth Chesebro was charged in Wisconsin on Tuesday with one count of forgery in connection to the 2020 fake electors scheme in the state. The big picture: The charges come as officials in several swing states including Arizona, Michigan and Georgia have pursued investigations into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Chesebro was also one of the 18 co-defendants named alongside former President Trump in his criminal racketeering case in Georgia.

Chesebro, who reached a plea deal last October, faced seven charges in Georgia.

State of play: Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul (D) also filed one forgery count on Tuesday against attorney Jim Troupis and ex-Trump campaign aide Michael Roman.

The three defendants are scheduled for a court appearance on Sept. 19.

WISN first reported on the felony charges.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.