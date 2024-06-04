Pro-Trump allies charged in Wisconsin 2020 fake elector scheme

Kenneth Chesebro speaks to Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee Oct. 20, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Alyssa Pointer/Getty Images
Former Trump campaign attorney Kenneth Chesebro was charged in Wisconsin on Tuesday with one count of forgery in connection to the 2020 fake electors scheme in the state.
The big picture: The charges come as officials in several swing states including Arizona, Michigan and Georgia have pursued investigations into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
State of play: Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul (D) also filed one forgery count on Tuesday against attorney Jim Troupis and ex-Trump campaign aide Michael Roman.
