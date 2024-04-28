Trump allies face criminal trials in majority of key 2024 swing states

Trump leaves Manhattan criminal court on Friday. Photo: Curtis Means/Daily Mail/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Look past former President Trump's promising day at the Supreme Court, and you'll see the groundwork to deterring pro-Trump election plots in 2024.
Why it matters: Trump's delay, delay, delay strategy appears to be working for him, but many of his loyalists are facing stiff consequences from civil and criminal cases.
But for Trump's allies in the alleged schemes to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, there's no such luck.
Zoom out: At least four of the seven swing states expected to decide the 2024 presidential election have active criminal cases against pro-Trump fake electors.
The bottom line: "I don't think a lot of people will want to sign up for that again," Michael Teter, the managing director of the 65 Project, which pursues legal discipline against lawyers involved in the fake electors' efforts, told AP.