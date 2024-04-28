Trump allies face criminal trials in majority of key 2024 swing states

Look past former President Trump's promising day at the Supreme Court, and you'll see the groundwork to deterring pro-Trump election plots in 2024. Why it matters: Trump's delay, delay, delay strategy appears to be working for him, but many of his loyalists are facing stiff consequences from civil and criminal cases.

Even a dragged-out process on presidential immunity after Thursday's Supreme Court hearing — which has frozen his federal Jan. 6 case — could avoid a verdict before the election.

But for Trump's allies in the alleged schemes to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, there's no such luck.

Pro-Trump lawyers have faced sanctions and censure, and Rudy Giuliani risks being disbarred in the backlash to the efforts.

In a civil settlement in Wisconsin, former Trump lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Jim Troupis agreed to never participate in future schemes.

Zoom out: At least four of the seven swing states expected to decide the 2024 presidential election have active criminal cases against pro-Trump fake electors.

Arizona: A group of 11 pro-Trump electors was indicted Wednesday. Seven other people were unnamed defendants.

Georgia : Trump is the star defendant in the Fulton County indictment of 15 people in August 2023. Trial is scheduled to begin in August.

Michigan: During pretrial hearings on Wednesday, Trump was identified as an un-indicted co-conspirator in the sweeping state case against 16 fake electors charged in July 2023.

Nevada : Six people were indicted in December — including the Nevada GOP chair — for being fake electors. A trial won't begin before 2025.

Wisconsin: Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul won't say whether his office is investigating the 10 pro-Trump fake electors from 2020.

The bottom line: "I don't think a lot of people will want to sign up for that again," Michael Teter, the managing director of the 65 Project, which pursues legal discipline against lawyers involved in the fake electors' efforts, told AP.