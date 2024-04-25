Trump's legal woes grow while he's stuck in court

As former President Trump returned to a Manhattan courtroom Thursday for his historic criminal trial, U.S. Supreme Court arguments over his presidential immunity claim went on without him present, and a series of developments in other federal and state cases cropped up in the background.

Why it matters: Trump's legal team has sought delays in his four criminal cases as he seeks a second term. In the meantime, the justice system will determine how much money he owes and occasionally where he is required to be.