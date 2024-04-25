Trump's legal woes grow while he's stuck in court

As former President Trump returned to a Manhattan courtroom Thursday for his historic criminal trial, U.S. Supreme Court arguments over his presidential immunity claim went on without him present, and a series of developments in other federal and state cases cropped up in the background.
Why it matters: Trump's legal team has sought delays in his four criminal cases as he seeks a second term. In the meantime, the justice system will determine how much money he owes and occasionally where he is required to be.
The presiding judge in the New York hush money trial is expected to rule Thursday on whether Trump should be held in contempt of court for violating a gag order against him.
In the case before the Supreme Court, a majority of justices seem to partially agree with some of his lawyer's arguments.
Their questioning suggested they may believe former presidents deserve some form of protection and that they may send the case back to lower courts for more deliberation, which could significantly delay the federal elections case against Trump.
Here's what happened with Trump's cases since Wednesday:
He was revealed as an unindicted co-conspirator in Arizona's new case against false 2020 electors, which includes indictments against several of his allies, such as his former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.