Ukraine has "freaking decimated" Russia's military, Biden says

Why it matters: Biden's comments on Russia's invasion come after he and other leaders recently gave Ukraine permission to strike Russian military targets on Russian territory using advanced Western weapons.
Western leaders previously refused such strikes over fears that they could escalate the invasion.
Zoom out: Asked what peace looks like in Ukraine, Biden said it would mean "making sure Russia never, never, never, never occupies Ukraine," though he balked at Ukraine officially joining NATO.
"That's what peace looks like. And it doesn't mean NATO, they are part of NATO," Biden said. "It means we have a relationship with them like we do with other countries, where we supply weapons so they can defend themselves in the future."
The big picture: Biden predicted that if Russia is able to conquer Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin would seek to subjugate other countries as well, specifically noting Poland and Balkans countries.
Biden brought a copy of a speech Putin delivered in February 2022 to the interview, in which the Russian president explained that invading Ukraine partly stemmed from his desire to revive the Soviet-era Warsaw Pact.
"He says this is part of reestablishing the Soviet Union," Biden said of Putin's speech. "That's what this is all about. It wasn't just about taking part of—He wanted, he wanted to go back to the, to the days when there was NATO and there was that other outfit that Poland, everybody belonged to."