Zelensky: 31,000 Ukrainian troops killed since start of Russia's invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 25. Photo: Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that 31,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed since Russia began its invasion. The big picture: It's the first time Zelensky has publicly confirmed the number of Ukrainian military deaths since Russia started its full-scale invasion two years ago.

What he's saying: "31,000 Ukrainian military personnel have been killed in this war, not 300,000, not 150,000, not whatever [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and his deceitful circle have been lying about," Zelensky said Sunday in Kyiv.

"But nevertheless, each of these losses is a great sacrifice for us," he said.

Zelensky would not disclose the number of Ukrainian military members who have so far been wounded.

"But I cannot say how many wounded we have, because Russia will know how many people have left the battlefield. I just cannot say," he said.

Zelensky's figures stand in stark contrast to estimates from U.S. officials in August 2023.

At that time, the U.S. estimated a death toll of close to 70,000 Ukrainian troops, per the New York Times.

The estimates also included between 100,000 and 120,000 Ukrainian servicemembers being wounded.

Zoom out: Russia captured the Ukraine villages of Avdiivka earlier this month, something which both the White House and Zelensky tied to a shortage of ammunition.

Zelensky did not blame the U.S. for the shortage, though the White House cited "congressional inaction" as why Russia saw its "first notable gains in months" for the war.

Billions of dollars in U.S. aid to Ukraine currently hang in the balance as Republicans demand funding for the U.S.-Mexico border be included with, or passed before, any additional foreign aid.

Worth noting: Deepening the problem is the approaching partial government shutdown. Congress has until March 1 to pass a budget or stopgap spending bill separately from any other proposals.

If a bill isn't passed by March 8, a full government shutdown will go into effect.

