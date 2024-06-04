Biden warns China's economy is on the brink

Driving the news: Biden said that"everybody talks about ... how strong China is and how powerful they are," but the president offered a bleaker assessment of China's economic future.
"You've got a population that's considerably older than the vast majority of the youth in Europe, that is too old to work," Biden told Time.
"Where is it going to grow? You've got an economy that's on the brink there. The idea that their economy is booming? Give me a break," he added.
Zoom in: Biden also cast doubt on the continuing power of China's Belt and Road Initiative, a series of infrastructure projects around the world intended to expand China's global influence.
Biden said the Belt and Road Initiative had become a "nuisance graveyard initiative" and dismissed the idea that it had been successful in helping China "break through" globally and rival the influence of the U.S. and Russia.
Context: Although China's economic growth boomed for years, growth has slowed since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even as the rest of the world recovered from the global shutdown, China's economy was hampered by the country's zero-COVID policies.
While China's economy is still growing, last year the country contended with falling prices, loss of consumer confidence and a real estate crisis marked by falling home prices and sales.