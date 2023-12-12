China's economy is heading deeper into deflation

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Prices in China continued to fall during November, as the People's Republic slips into a deflationary funk.

Why it matters: Deflation is a manifestation of the deep problems within the world's second-largest economy.

The big picture: China's economy has stumbled as it tried to emerge from the government's zero-COVID lockdown policies.

Yes, but: While most of the decline in prices was driven by swings in more volatile food and energy categories, the underlying "core" inflation reading was also unimpressive.

China's core CPI was up 0.6% year over year, essentially flat.

What they're saying: "The lingering softness in core CPI suggests domestic consumer demand conditions may have remained weak," wrote JPMorgan analysts of the recent report on prices.

"Core CPI inflation remained weak, likely reflecting sluggish domestic economic momentum in the near term," wrote Goldman Sachs analysts.

The bottom line: Such deep issues in an economy this large will ripple out into world markets.