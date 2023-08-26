China's slow-moving economic disaster

China finally reopened its economy earlier this year after years of extreme COVID restrictions. So far, it's a giant fizzle — with profound ramifications for the rest of the globe.

Why it matters: China has been a reliable engine powering global growth for three decades, becoming the world's second-largest economy in the process. That engine, for now, looks to have stalled out.

That creates a new suite of problems for its trading partners and new geopolitical risks.

What's happening: Instead of the robust bounceback much of the world experienced with its pandemic reopening, the Chinese economy is muddling along with weak growth, falling prices, a popped real estate bubble, and mass unemployment among young adults.

Cracks have been evident in the Chinese growth juggernaut for years, as its government exerted a heavier hand with businesses, constricting private-sector investment.

China's growth has been reliant on real estate investment — built on a lending bubble — rather than shifting toward broad consumer demand.

Amid intensifying state control of Chinese business and geopolitical tension, American and European governments are restricting investment in China, limiting its ability to expand in high-growth sectors like semiconductors and aerospace.

Rather than grapple with the underlying problems, Chinese leadership has focused on hiding them.

After recent reports showing unemployment among young adults reached 21.3% in June, the government suspended the release of the data.

Hank Paulson, the former Treasury Secretary who deepened U.S.-China economic relations under President George W. Bush, writes in the Washington Post: "Under President Xi Jinping, China has doubled down on the role of the Communist Party as the means to oversee the economy."

"This has taken a heavy toll on the entrepreneurial spirit of the Chinese people, which had been the driving force behind past decades of growth."

Between the lines: The usual government stimulus strategies — loosening lending and pumping money into the economy — may be less effective at boosting growth than they were in the past. Chinese consumers and businesses have become more inclined to hoard cash, argues economist Adam Posen.

What's next: Trade with China is a relatively small — and falling — share of the U.S. economy, but 120 countries worldwide count China as their largest trading partner.