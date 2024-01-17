21 mins ago - Economy
China's economy is faltering on multiple fronts
The world's second-largest economy is in a different position than much of the rest of the globe: It's trying to stir up demand to blunt slowing growth and falling prices.
- China grew 5.2% last year, the government said — "higher than the 'around 5%' target set at the beginning of last year," Chinese Premier Li Qiang said at the World Economic Forum.
Why it matters: The economy rebounded from the 3% growth in 2022, which came as a result of its zero-COVID policy that stymied the economy.
- But the figure comes as economists warn that China's economy is faltering — with uncertain consequences for the rest of the world.
What to watch: Other economic data shows weakening demand in what has been the world's powerhouse for growth.
- Data out last week showed prices across the Chinese economy continued to fall for the third straight month in December.
- Home prices and property sales also declined rapidly, a sign of the weakening property sector that had once fueled its growth.
- The government also resumed publishing its youth unemployment rate: As of December, the jobless rate for people ages 16-24 was nearly 15% (down from the last published figure of 21% in June).
The bottom line: "The recovery clearly remains shaky," analysts at Capital Economics wrote in a note. "While we still anticipate some near-term boost from policy easing, this is unlikely to prevent a renewed slowdown later this year."
- "Although the government met its 2023 GDP growth target of 'around 5.0%', achieving the same pace of expansion in 2024 will prove a lot more challenging," they added.