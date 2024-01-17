The world's second-largest economy is in a different position than much of the rest of the globe: It's trying to stir up demand to blunt slowing growth and falling prices.

China grew 5.2% last year, the government said — "higher than the 'around 5%' target set at the beginning of last year," Chinese Premier Li Qiang said at the World Economic Forum.

Why it matters: The economy rebounded from the 3% growth in 2022, which came as a result of its zero-COVID policy that stymied the economy.

But the figure comes as economists warn that China's economy is faltering — with uncertain consequences for the rest of the world.

What to watch: Other economic data shows weakening demand in what has been the world's powerhouse for growth.

Data out last week showed prices across the Chinese economy continued to fall for the third straight month in December.

Home prices and property sales also declined rapidly, a sign of the weakening property sector that had once fueled its growth.

The government also resumed publishing its youth unemployment rate: As of December, the jobless rate for people ages 16-24 was nearly 15% (down from the last published figure of 21% in June).

The bottom line: "The recovery clearly remains shaky," analysts at Capital Economics wrote in a note. "While we still anticipate some near-term boost from policy easing, this is unlikely to prevent a renewed slowdown later this year."