Sen. Bob Menendez exits federal court in New York on Monday. Photo: Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sen. Bob Menendez who's on trial on federal bribery charges, filed to run for re-election as an independent in New Jersey on Monday. Why it matters: Menendez comfortably won re-election as a Democrat in 2018, so his decision to run as an independent could prove a headache for the Democratic Party in what's typically been a safe Senate seat.

The 70-year-old former Senate Foreign Relations Committee chair faced widespread calls within the Democratic Party to resign after he and his wife, Nadine Menendez, were charged with obstruction of justice and bribery offenses.

State of play: Menendez needed 800 petition signatures to run and received 2,465 signatures, according to the New Jersey Division of Elections.

He said in Spanish after being asked outside court on Monday whether he would change political parties "no, independent doesn't mean I'm changing," per AP.

Menendez wouldn't say if he'd caucus with Democrats or Republicans if he were to win re-election, according to Politico.

What he's saying: "It displeases me to have to go this route, thanks to overzealous prosecutors, but I will do what must be done to continue to uphold my oath of office for my constituents," Menendez said in a statement to the media.

"As I have said before; I have committed no crime. I am more confident than ever that New Jerseyans and the rest of the American public will see me exonerated of what I am being accused of, and I will be re-elected to the Senate once again."

The big picture: Menendez's case related to allegations that he took action to benefit foreign governments.

He allegedly received gold bars, cash and a luxury car for those actions.

