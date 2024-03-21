Indicted Sen. Bob Menendez says he won't run in Democratic primary

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), facing federal bribery charges, announced Thursday that he will not run for re-election as a Democrat — but left the door open to running as an independent. Why it matters: Menendez has faced widespread calls from within his own party to resign. His decision to forgo re-election clears the way for two Democrats in the state who are vying for his seat.

What they're saying: "I am hopeful that my exoneration will take place this summer and allow me to pursue my candidacy as an independent Democrat in a general election," Menendez, who has maintained his innocence, said in a video post Thursday.

The big picture: Menendez, the former chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is facing bribery and obstruction of justice charges for allegedly taking action to benefit foreign governments.

He allegedly received gold bars, cash and a luxury car for those actions.

Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) and New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy are the favorites to replace Menendez as the Democratic nominee for Senate.

What to watch: Menendez's trial is scheduled to begin in May.