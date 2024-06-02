🎯 Scoop: NRCC targets Cuellar

The hits keep comin' for Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas): Now House Republicans' campaign arm is adding him to the list of Democrats it plans to invest in defeating, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Republicans initially wrote off the Democrat-leaning South Texas seat, but his indictment on bribery charges last month has put it in play.

The National Republican Congressional Committee also is targeting seats being vacated by retiring Reps. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) and Kathy Manning (D-N.C.), bringing its total number of targeted seats to 40, according to a list first shared with Axios.

Cuellar and Kuster's districts voted for Biden in 2020 by 7 and 9 percentage points, respectively, while Manning's district was redrawn this cycle to lean more Republican.

"South Texas voters couldn't care less who is or isn't an NRCC target," Cuellar said. "My constituents just want results."

Share this story.