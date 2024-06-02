House Republicans' campaign arm is adding Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) to the list of Democrats it plans to invest in unseating, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Republicans had initially written off the Democratic-leaning South Texas seat, but his indictment on bribery charges last month has put it back into play.

Driving the news: In addition to Cuellar's seat, the National Republican Congressional Committee is targeting seats being vacated by retiring Reps. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) and Kathy Manning (D-N.C.).

That brings the total number of seats the NRCC is targeting to 40, according to a list first shared with Axios.

Cuellar and Kuster's districts voted for President Biden in 2020 by 7 and 9 percentage points, respectively, while Manning's district was redrawn this cycle to be significantly more Republican leaning.

What they're saying: "Between open seats, indictments, a border crisis and a stagnant economy, Democrats are retreating and Republicans are charging forward to press our advantage," said NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson.

"The NRCC will force Democrats to answer for their failures to make Americans' lives better from Texas to New Hampshire to my home state of North Carolina – that's how we will grow our majority."

The other side: "I look forward to a strong victory in November. My constituents know my work, and the results speak for themselves. That's why I was re-elected by an overwhelming margin with support from Democrats, Republicans, and Independents," Cuellar said in a statement.

"South Texas voters couldn't care less who is or isn't an NRCC target. My constituents just want results," he added.

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesperson Viet Shelton said: "This clickbait 'announcement' is a desperate attempt ... to divert attention away from their incumbents' disastrous record of failing to deliver for working families and to hide how terrible their recruits are."

The backdrop: The Justice Department charged Cuellar and his wife with accepting nearly $600,000 in bribes from an Azerbaijan-controlled oil and gas company and a Mexican bank.

In exchange for the bribery payments, Cuellar agreed to push legislation and pressure executive branch officials with the aim of benefiting Azerbaijan and the Mexican bank, prosecutors allege.

Cuellar faces 14 criminal counts, including bribery, wire fraud, money laundering and acting as a foreign agent, and is also under investigation by the House Ethics Committee.

The Texas Democrat has said he is innocent and plans to run for re-election in November.

Zoom in: Retired Navy officer Jay Furman easily defeated rancher Lazaro Garza Jr. in a Republican primary runoff Tuesday, and will take on Cuellar in November.