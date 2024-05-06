Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) is getting a quiet reprieve from colleagues in both parties after being indicted over the weekend. Why it matters: It's a marked contrast to the treatment of the two other lawmakers who have been indicted in the 118th Congress – Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.).

Menendez has similarly faced bribery charges, including that he took payment in the form of gold bars, and more than half his Democratic Senate colleagues have urged him to resign.

The scandal-ridden Santos was expelled in a bipartisan House vote after two federal indictments and a damning Ethics Committee report.

What's happening: Cuellar was indicted by the Justice Department on Friday and accused of taking nearly $600,000 in bribes from an Azerbaijani government-controlled oil company and a Mexican bank.

The South Texas congressman is accused of pushing legislation and pressuring executive branch officials to benefit Azerbaijan and the bank.

Cuellar has proclaimed his innocence and said he plans to seek re-election in November.

State of play: The National Republican Congressional Committee has challenged Democrats to call for Cuellar's resignation as they did with Santos.

So far, just one Democrat, retiring Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), has heeded that call.

What they're saying: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said in a statement on Friday that Cuellar "is entitled to his day in court and the presumption of innocence throughout the legal process."

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) told Axios on Monday that Cuellar is "going to get due process of law" and praised him for doing "the right thing" by stepping down from his subcommittee chairmanship.

A senior House Democrat predicted few Democrats will call for Cuellar's resignation: "Dean Phillips is probably not the person to lean on for these things."

But the lawmaker acknowledged "it's a problem" and said the appearance of hypocrisy with Santos is "concerning" to some Democrats.

Yes, but: House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), asked if Cuellar should resign, said: "I haven't seen any details."

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) told Axios: "I don't know much about that."

What we're hearing: "There's the ordinary [process]: allegation, criminal process, ethics review, outcome. And then there's the extraordinary – George Santos," said one House Republican.

A House Democrat told Axios that Cuellar's stuff "isn't as entertaining and bizarre ... Santos was a bizarre series of weird fabrications plus the FEC violations. Made for good soap opera."

Zoom in: Republicans are hamstrung by their allegiance to former President Donald Trump, who is facing four criminal indictments and has leapt to Cuellar's defense.