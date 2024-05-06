So far, just one Democrat, retiring Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), has heeded that call.
What they're saying: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said in a statement on Friday that Cuellar "is entitled to his day in court and the presumption of innocence throughout the legal process."
House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) told Axios on Monday that Cuellar is "going to get due process of law" and praised him for doing "the right thing" by stepping down from his subcommittee chairmanship.
A senior House Democrat predicted few Democrats will call for Cuellar's resignation: "Dean Phillips is probably not the person to lean on for these things."
But the lawmaker acknowledged "it's a problem" and said the appearance of hypocrisy with Santos is "concerning" to some Democrats.
Yes, but: House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), asked if Cuellar should resign, said: "I haven't seen any details."
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) told Axios: "I don't know much about that."
What we're hearing: "There's the ordinary [process]: allegation, criminal process, ethics review, outcome. And then there's the extraordinary – George Santos," said one House Republican.
A House Democrat told Axios that Cuellar's stuff "isn't as entertaining and bizarre ... Santos was a bizarre series of weird fabrications plus the FEC violations. Made for good soap opera."
Zoom in: Republicans are hamstrung by their allegiance to former President Donald Trump, who is facing four criminal indictments and has leapt to Cuellar's defense.
"We have a former president going through indictments now, nothing's been proven," said Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), telling Axios that Trump's case has "certainly" influenced how Republicans approach indictments.
"Same thing with Congressman Cuellar, he deserves his day in court before anyone starts making accusations or speculation – before people start jumping on the bandwagon," he said.