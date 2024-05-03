Democratic Rep. Cuellar denies criminal allegations ahead of possible indictment

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) said Friday he and his wife are "innocent of these allegations" after multiple news outlets reported that he is expected to face a federal indictment. The big picture: Cuellar's South Texas home had been the subject of an FBI raid in 2022 as part of a probe into the country of Azerbaijan and U.S. businessmen, though it's not clear if the indictment is connected to the raid.

The indictment was first reported by NBC News.

What he's saying: "I want to be clear that both my wife and I are innocent of these allegations. Everything I have done in Congress has been to serve the people of South Texas," Cuellar said in a statement.

Cuellar said he and his wife "requested a meeting with the Washington DC prosecutors to explain the facts and they refused to discuss the case with us or to hear our side."

What to watch: Cuellar, who already won his primary unopposed in March, said he plans to run for re-election in November.

He could face political peril in the general election – his district voted for President Biden by just eight percentage points in 2020.

