Skip to main content
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Democratic Rep. Cuellar denies criminal allegations ahead of possible indictment

headshot
Rep. Henry Cuellar, wearing a blue suit and holding a piece of paper at a committee hearing.

Rep. Henry Cuellar. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) said Friday he and his wife are "innocent of these allegations" after multiple news outlets reported that he is expected to face a federal indictment.

The big picture: Cuellar's South Texas home had been the subject of an FBI raid in 2022 as part of a probe into the country of Azerbaijan and U.S. businessmen, though it's not clear if the indictment is connected to the raid.

  • The indictment was first reported by NBC News.

What he's saying: "I want to be clear that both my wife and I are innocent of these allegations. Everything I have done in Congress has been to serve the people of South Texas," Cuellar said in a statement.

  • Cuellar said he and his wife "requested a meeting with the Washington DC prosecutors to explain the facts and they refused to discuss the case with us or to hear our side."

What to watch: Cuellar, who already won his primary unopposed in March, said he plans to run for re-election in November.

  • He could face political peril in the general election – his district voted for President Biden by just eight percentage points in 2020.

Editor's note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

Go deeper