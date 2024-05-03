Democratic Rep. Cuellar denies criminal allegations ahead of possible indictment

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) said Friday he and his wife are "innocent of these allegations" after multiple news outlets reported that he is expected to face a federal indictment.
The big picture: Cuellar's South Texas home had been the subject of an FBI raid in 2022 as part of a probe into the country of Azerbaijan and U.S. businessmen, though it's not clear if the indictment is connected to the raid.
What he's saying: "I want to be clear that both my wife and I are innocent of these allegations. Everything I have done in Congress has been to serve the people of South Texas," Cuellar said in a statement.
Cuellar said he and his wife "requested a meeting with the Washington DC prosecutors to explain the facts and they refused to discuss the case with us or to hear our side."
What to watch: Cuellar, who already won his primary unopposed in March, said he plans to run for re-election in November.
He could face political peril in the general election – his district voted for President Biden by just eight percentage points in 2020.
Editor's note: This story is breaking and will be updated.