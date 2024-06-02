Trump joins TikTok, outpaces Biden campaign for followers in hours

The TikTok logo is displayed in the app store in this arranged photograph in view of a video feed of U.S. President Donald Trump in London, U.K., on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former President Trump launched an official TikTok account last night, embracing a platform that's besieged on Capitol Hill. Why it matters: President Biden has tried to split the difference. His campaign is on it as @BidenHQ. But he isn't personally, Axios' Alex Thompson notes.

Trump appeared in his inaugural TikTok as he attended a UFC title bout in Newark, N.J.

The video begins with Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White announcing at Trump's side: "The president is now on TikTok."

By the numbers: Trump's video had racked up 2.2 million likes and over 38 million views as of 1:15 ET Sunday.

Trump's account has gained 2.1 million followers since last night's launch. That's more than six times the followers of the Biden campaign's account, which launched in February.

What they're saying: "We will leave no front undefended ... [T]his represents the continued outreach to a younger audience consuming pro-Trump and anti-Biden content," Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said.

"There's no place better than a UFC event to launch President Trump's TikTok ... [H]e received a hero's welcome and thousands of fans cheered him on."

Worth noting: "An internal analysis found nearly twice as many pro-Trump posts as pro-Biden ones on TikTok since November, a sign of the right's use of a liberal-friendly platform," the N.Y. Times reports.

Between the lines: Trump, who tried to ban the app while in office, has been trying to appeal to young voters by attacking Biden for recently signing a bill requiring TikTok to divest from its parent company ByteDance.

Trump's son, Don Jr., has been using the app. The pro-Trump super PAC MAGA Inc. also joined.

Behind the scenes: The White House has met with liberal influencers to reassure them Biden isn't looking to ban the app.

Some Biden aides think the campaign should have joined TikTok earlier and been more aggressive. But there's wariness over national security.

Go deeper: TikTok's reputation takes a hit as U.S. tries to force a sale