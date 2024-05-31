Joe Manchin leaves the Democratic Party, files as independent

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia officially left the Democratic Party on Friday and registered as an independent. Why it matters: Manchin, who flirted with an independent presidential bid earlier this year, has said he's not running for Senate re-election. But leaving the party could give him the flexibility to change tack and run for Senate or West Virginia governor as an independent.

The intrigue: June 1 is West Virginia's deadline for changing party affiliation in time to run for office this fall. The deadline to file for governor or Senate is Aug. 1.

Manchin is more serious about a potential governor's run than a Senate bid and is being urged by Democrats in West Virginia to jump into the race, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Manchin beat the Republican gubernatorial candidate, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, in his 2018 Senate race.

What they're saying: In a statement revealing his decision, Manchin accused both the Democratic and Republican parties of prioritizing "partisan extremism" and "jeopardizing our democracy."

"Today, our national politics are broken and neither party is willing to compromise to find common ground," Manchin said.

"To stay true to myself and remain committed to put country before party, I have decided to register as an independent with no party affiliation and continue to fight for America's sensible majority."

The big picture: Manchin, a lifelong centrist Democrat who served two terms as West Virginia governor before his election to the Senate in 2010, has at times been highly critical of the Biden administration.

As a swing vote in the narrowly divided Senate, Manchin played an outsized role in crafting — and dramatically scaling down — Biden's signature piece of legislation: the Inflation Reduction Act.

He has since feuded with the Biden administration over the implementation of the massive climate and energy law, accusing the president of pursuing a "radical climate agenda."

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), a like-minded centrist, also left the Democratic Party in 2022 and will not seek re-election, citing similar reasons as Manchin.

What to watch: Manchin will continue caucusing with Senate Democrats, joining fellow independent Sens. Sinema, Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Angus King (I-Maine.).

Editor's note. This story has been updated with new details.