Manchin plays coy on potential West Virginia governor bid

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) walks to the Senate Chambers on March 22, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) refused to close the door on a potential bid for West Virginia governor on Monday, breathing life into rumors that he is being courted to run.
Why it matters: Manchin will retire from the Senate next year, and it is unclear what the longtime lawmaker plans to do once he leaves Congress.
Driving the news: Manchin is being courted by Republicans in the state to run for governor, West Virginia MetroNews reported on Monday.
State of play: Republican Patrick Morrisey won a competitive GOP primary last week to become the party's nominee for governor. He is the favorite to win the seat in November.
Context: Williams, the mayor of Huntinton, West Virginia, told a local CBS station Monday that there is no truth to the rumor.