Manchin plays coy on potential West Virginia governor bid

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) walks to the Senate Chambers on March 22, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) refused to close the door on a potential bid for West Virginia governor on Monday, breathing life into rumors that he is being courted to run. Why it matters: Manchin will retire from the Senate next year, and it is unclear what the longtime lawmaker plans to do once he leaves Congress.

Manchin offered a coy "I don't know" when asked by reporters on Monday whether the door was closed on a campaign for governor in his home state.

Driving the news: Manchin is being courted by Republicans in the state to run for governor, West Virginia MetroNews reported on Monday.

Democrat Steve Williams, whom Manchin has endorsed, won the gubernatorial Democratic primary in the state last week.

Manchin said on Monday called Williams "our guy," but he said that he wasn't sure if "something's come up that I don't know about."

He added: "I think everything's the way it should be. Steve's running, he won the primary."

State of play: Republican Patrick Morrisey won a competitive GOP primary last week to become the party's nominee for governor. He is the favorite to win the seat in November.

The contentious Republican primary showed there was fractured support for Morrisey.

And Manchin is a unique political force in the state, having won the governor's mansion twice in 2004 and 2008 and holding the Senate seat for Democrats for over a decade.

Context: Williams, the mayor of Huntinton, West Virginia, told a local CBS station Monday that there is no truth to the rumor.