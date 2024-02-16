Joe Manchin won't enter 2024 presidential race

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va) will not enter the 2024 presidential race, he announced in a speech at West Virginia University on Friday. Why it matters: The announcement ends months of speculation over whether the West Virginia Democrat would mount a third-party bid for the White House.

What he's saying: Manchin said that while he will not be involved in a presidential run, "I will get involved in making sure that we secure a president who has the knowledge and has a passion and has the ability to bring this country together."

He said he did not want to be a "spoiler" in Biden's likely rematch against Trump.

"I just don't think it's the right time," he said. "Democracy is at stake right now."

Zoom out: Manchin for months had indicated he was seriously considering dropping his affiliation with the Democratic Party and becoming an independent.

