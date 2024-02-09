Skip to main content
Politics & Policy

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to run for Senate

Larry Hogan, wearing a blue suit, white shirt and purple tie, in front of a blue Bloomberg backdrop.

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Former Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.) on Friday announced a bid to replace retiring Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.).

Why it matters: His run puts a state otherwise out of reach for Republicans into play, further complicating Democrats' already tough 2024 Senate map.

What he's saying: Hogan struck a moderate tone in a video announcing his run, saying he doesn't "come from the performative art school of politics."

  • "We desperately need leaders willing to stand up to both parties – leaders that appreciate that no one of us has all the answers or all the power," he said.

The backdrop: A businessman and son of a former congressman, Hogan was first elected governor in 2014 by nearly four percentage points and reelected by 12 points in 2018.

The other side: The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee signaled plans to tie the arch-centrist Hogan to the more conservative national GOP.

  • "A vote for Republican Larry Hogan is a vote to make Mitch McConnell Majority Leader and turn the Senate over to Republicans so they can pass a national abortion ban," DSCC spokesperson Maeve Coyle said in a statement.
  • "Democrats have won every statewide federal election in Maryland for 44 years and 2024 will be no different."

State of play: Maryland is a heavily Democratic state, having voted for President Biden by more than 33 percentage points in 2020.

  • With a presidential election coinciding with the Senate election in November, Hogan will likely face difficult headwinds.
  • Democrats have a competitive primary between Rep. David Trone (D-Md.), a self-funding businessman, and Angela Alsobrooks, the executive of Prince George's County.
