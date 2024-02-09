Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to run for Senate

Share on email (opens in new window)

Former Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.) on Friday announced a bid to replace retiring Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.).

Why it matters: His run puts a state otherwise out of reach for Republicans into play, further complicating Democrats' already tough 2024 Senate map.

What he's saying: Hogan struck a moderate tone in a video announcing his run, saying he doesn't "come from the performative art school of politics."

"We desperately need leaders willing to stand up to both parties – leaders that appreciate that no one of us has all the answers or all the power," he said.

The backdrop: A businessman and son of a former congressman, Hogan was first elected governor in 2014 by nearly four percentage points and reelected by 12 points in 2018.

A moderate and harsh critic of former President Trump, Hogan left office in 2023 as one of the most popular governors in the country.

Hogan flirted with a third-party presidential bid backed by the non-partisan group No Labels, but ultimately endorsed Republican Nikki Haley for president.

The other side: The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee signaled plans to tie the arch-centrist Hogan to the more conservative national GOP.

"A vote for Republican Larry Hogan is a vote to make Mitch McConnell Majority Leader and turn the Senate over to Republicans so they can pass a national abortion ban," DSCC spokesperson Maeve Coyle said in a statement.

"Democrats have won every statewide federal election in Maryland for 44 years and 2024 will be no different."

State of play: Maryland is a heavily Democratic state, having voted for President Biden by more than 33 percentage points in 2020.