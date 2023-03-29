Sen. Joe Manchin said Wednesday he is "willing to go to court" over the Biden administration's implementation of the IRA's electric vehicle tax credit.

Why it matters: The rhetorical escalation from the Energy and Natural Resources chair comes as the Treasury Department is expected to release guidance on the credit by the end of the week.

Driving the news: "I think they're going to try to screw me on this, and I'm willing to go to court," Manchin said at a summit organized by SAFE.

Asked later to clarify, Manchin told reporters he is hoping the administration doesn't go "off the rails."

"I'll do whatever I can," Manchin said. "And if that means going to court, and I can do it, I'll do it."

Context: The IRA includes sourcing requirements for EV batteries and their component minerals.