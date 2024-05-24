On Monday, offices, schools and some businesses will be closed to honor Memorial Day. Why it matters: The federal holiday is observed annually on the last Monday of May to commemorate military personnel who have died.

Stock market, banks closed Memorial Day, no mail

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closed on the holiday and will next be closed on Juneteenth, which is on June 19 this year.

Most of the nation's banks are closed Monday and follow the Federal Reserve holiday schedule.

The U.S. Postal Service and all post offices are closed with no deliveries Monday except for Priority Mail Express.

Most UPS and FedEx services are not available Memorial Day.

Costco closed Memorial Day

State of play: Most stores and restaurants are open for the holiday and will hold sales over the holiday weekend.

Costco Wholesale clubs are closed for the federal holiday, as they are for New Year's Day, Easter, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Competitor wholesale clubs, Sam's Club and BJ's Wholesale, are open as are Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe's and other national chains.

Some businesses will have special holiday hours.

Schools, government offices closed for Memorial Day

Many schools close for the holiday, but it varies by county and state so check school calendars.