Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios
On Monday, offices, schools and some businesses will be closed to honor Memorial Day.
Why it matters: The federal holiday is observed annually on the last Monday of May to commemorate military personnel who have died.
The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closed on the holiday and will next be closed on Juneteenth, which is on June 19 this year.
State of play: Most stores and restaurants are open for the holiday and will hold sales over the holiday weekend.
Many schools close for the holiday, but it varies by county and state so check school calendars.