Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a Holocaust Remembrance Day event at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem on May 5. Photo: Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images

Many House Democrats are engaged in a tortured calculus over whether or not to attend a potential address to Congress by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Why it matters: Relations between Netanyahu and Democratic lawmakers have soured considerably since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war, and many Democrats don't want the speech to happen at all.

Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, told Axios the speech "would be an enormously controversial, divisive thing."

"There will be discomfort," Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.) said of lawmakers' decision-making on whether to attend.

State of play: During remarks at the Israeli embassy on Thursday, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said "we will soon be hosting Prime Minister Netanyahu at the Capitol for a joint session of Congress."

Johnson also claimed to Israel's Channel 13 News that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who has harshly criticized Netanyahu, has signed onto the invitation after months of delay.

A Schumer spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment from Axios.

What we're hearing: Many House progressives told Axios in March — when the speech was first floated — that they would likely boycott Netanyahu.

Netanyahu's 2015 address to Congress — seen as a major snub of the Obama administration — was boycotted by dozens of Democrats.

Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) told Axios to "expect something similar" to the 2015 boycott: "There certainly will be something ... there's a conversation about what it should be and what it looks like."

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said he thinks "a lot" of Democrats will skip the speech — potentially more than in 2015 "given what's going on" in Gaza.

Between the lines: The speech comes as many Democrats grow increasingly critical of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, with many accusing Netanyahu of not having a plan to repair the region.

It also comes as the International Criminal Court is seeking arrest warrants against Netanyahu and his defense minister, Yoav Gallant.

The ICC arrest warrants have met with broad bipartisan opposition. But many Democrats have stopped short of endorsing congressional action against the ICC in part because of distaste for Netanyahu.

Some Democratic lawmakers also noted to Axios that in addition to being divisive in the U.S., Netanyahu faces growing upheaval in Israel against his premiership.

What we're hearing: Many Democrats are still wrangling with the decision. "You'll probably see a real split," said Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.).

"You have a number of people who will continue to support Israel, and then you've got a number of people who, right now, don't want to have anything to do with Israel," Panetta said.

But even some staunchly pro-Israel Jewish lawmakers haven't decided whether they will go yet: "It's a long time away, I haven't thought about it," Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) told Axios.

Yes, but: Some Democrats argued that it's still worth it for even their colleagues with grievances with Netanyahu to attend the speech.