Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, told Axios the speech "would be an enormously controversial, divisive thing."
"There will be discomfort," Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.) said of lawmakers' decision-making on whether to attend.
State of play: During remarks at the Israeli embassy on Thursday, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said "we will soon be hosting Prime Minister Netanyahu at the Capitol for a joint session of Congress."
Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) told Axios to "expect something similar" to the 2015 boycott: "There certainly will be something ... there's a conversation about what it should be and what it looks like."
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said he thinks "a lot" of Democrats will skip the speech — potentially more than in 2015 "given what's going on" in Gaza.
Between the lines: The speech comes as many Democrats grow increasingly critical of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, with many accusing Netanyahu of not having a plan to repair the region.
It also comes as the International Criminal Court is seeking arrest warrants against Netanyahu and his defense minister, Yoav Gallant.
Some Democratic lawmakers also noted to Axios that in addition to being divisive in the U.S., Netanyahu faces growing upheaval in Israel against his premiership.
What we're hearing: Many Democrats are still wrangling with the decision. "You'll probably see a real split," said Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.).
"You have a number of people who will continue to support Israel, and then you've got a number of people who, right now, don't want to have anything to do with Israel," Panetta said.
But even some staunchly pro-Israel Jewish lawmakers haven't decided whether they will go yet: "It's a long time away, I haven't thought about it," Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) told Axios.
Yes, but: Some Democrats argued that it's still worth it for even their colleagues with grievances with Netanyahu to attend the speech.
"My view is, I ran for a seat in that room and I'm going to be in that seat even if things that are unsavory might be happening," said one senior House Democrat.
Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) said "you can have respect for the office without agreeing with the office-holder," and floated the speech as an opportunity for Democrats to share their "consternation" about the war in Gaza with Netanyahu.