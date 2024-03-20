Scoop: House GOP weighs inviting Netanyahu to address Congress

Share on email (opens in new window)

House Republicans are considering inviting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress, Axios has learned. Why it matters: It's a response to harsh criticism of Netanyahu from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) last week.

Netanyahu is slated to address the Senate Republican lunch on Wednesday virtually.

What we're hearing: The idea was discussed at a closed-door Republican Conference meeting on Wednesday morning, according to multiple sources in the room.

"It was suggested by several folks" to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), one House Republican said.

Rep. John Duarte (R-Calif.), who also confirmed the discussion, said there is "strong support to show respect for Israel's sovereignty."

Zoom in: Other ways to support Israel and Netanyahu, as well as messaging to combat Schumer's remarks, were also discussed in the meeting.

One idea raised was bringing in members of the Israeli Knesset to meet with the conference, according to a House Republican.

Flashback: Republicans stirred controversy in 2015 by inviting Netanyahu to speak to Congress before informing the Obama administration of the plans.

The speech, in which Netanyahu railed against Obama's nuclear deal with Iran, angered Democratic lawmakers at the time.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden, notably, did not attend the 2015 speech.

The other side: Staunchly pro-Israel Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) told Axios he would likely attend a Netanyahu speech, noting he attended the 2015 one, but said it "should not be used as a wedge" with Democrats.

"I hope that leadership in Israel understands that the relationship is only strengthened by making sure that both sides of the aisle support Israel," he said.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional reporting and context.