Scoop: House GOP weighs inviting Netanyahu to address Congress
House Republicans are considering inviting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: It's a response to harsh criticism of Netanyahu from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) last week.
- Netanyahu is slated to address the Senate Republican lunch on Wednesday virtually.
What we're hearing: The idea was discussed at a closed-door Republican Conference meeting on Wednesday morning, according to multiple sources in the room.
- "It was suggested by several folks" to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), one House Republican said.
- Rep. John Duarte (R-Calif.), who also confirmed the discussion, said there is "strong support to show respect for Israel's sovereignty."
Zoom in: Other ways to support Israel and Netanyahu, as well as messaging to combat Schumer's remarks, were also discussed in the meeting.
- One idea raised was bringing in members of the Israeli Knesset to meet with the conference, according to a House Republican.
Flashback: Republicans stirred controversy in 2015 by inviting Netanyahu to speak to Congress before informing the Obama administration of the plans.
- The speech, in which Netanyahu railed against Obama's nuclear deal with Iran, angered Democratic lawmakers at the time.
- Then-Vice President Joe Biden, notably, did not attend the 2015 speech.
The other side: Staunchly pro-Israel Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) told Axios he would likely attend a Netanyahu speech, noting he attended the 2015 one, but said it "should not be used as a wedge" with Democrats.
- "I hope that leadership in Israel understands that the relationship is only strengthened by making sure that both sides of the aisle support Israel," he said.
Editor's note: This story was updated with additional reporting and context.