Business

Our cars are older than ever

A line chart that displays the average age of light vehicles in the U.S. from 2002 to 2024. The age, measured as of Jan. 1 each year, gradually increases from 9.6 years in 2002 to 12.6 years in 2024. The chart shows a consistent upward trend over the 22-year period.
Data: Source: S&P Global Mobility; Chart: Axios Visuals

Americans are keeping old cars running longer, according to data released this week by S&P Global Mobility.

Why it matters: We're holding on to our cars in part because they're better-built than they used to be — but also because it's just too expensive to buy a new one.

Between the lines: The aging of the U.S. auto fleet is good news for car dealers, neighborhood mechanics and auto parts retailers who make their money on car repairs and service.

Zoom in: There were 286 million registered vehicles in the U.S. as of January 1, about 2 million more than the prior year.

  • The average age of those cars has been rising steadily for two decades.
  • It now stands at a record 12.6 years, per S&P Global Mobility.

The bottom line: COVID 19-related supply chain shortages disrupted car sales in 2020 and beyond — another reason people hung on to older cars longer.

