Capitol Hill shaken by vials of blood found at RNC

Police officers outside the RNC headquarters in Washington, D.C., on May 22, 2024. Photo: Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images
The U.S. Capitol Police said Wednesday that they recovered two vials of blood sent to the Republican National Committee headquarters, just blocks from the Capitol building.
Why it matters: The police investigation into the vials caused a brief stir on Capitol Hill, with law enforcement cordoning off the area and shutting down roads around the office.
What they're saying: "This morning, we responded to the 300 block of First Street, SE, for the report of a suspicious package," Capitol Police said in a statement.
What we're hearing: One House Republican called the incident "vile" and said it has caused concern among GOP lawmakers.
Zoom out: Though it's unclear at this point who left the vials and why, the incident comes amid a rise in threats against members of Congress and growing concerns about safety on Capitol Hill.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional context and a new photo.