Capitol Hill shaken by vials of blood found at RNC

Police officers outside the RNC headquarters in Washington, D.C., on May 22, 2024. Photo: Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol Police said Wednesday that they recovered two vials of blood sent to the Republican National Committee headquarters, just blocks from the Capitol building. Why it matters: The police investigation into the vials caused a brief stir on Capitol Hill, with law enforcement cordoning off the area and shutting down roads around the office.

What they're saying: "This morning, we responded to the 300 block of First Street, SE, for the report of a suspicious package," Capitol Police said in a statement.

"The package was cleared by our Hazardous Incident Response Division. It contained two vials of blood. The source of the package & its contents will be further investigated."

What we're hearing: One House Republican called the incident "vile" and said it has caused concern among GOP lawmakers.

Zoom out: Though it's unclear at this point who left the vials and why, the incident comes amid a rise in threats against members of Congress and growing concerns about safety on Capitol Hill.

The Jan. 6 riot and more recent disruptions, such as a raucous pro-Palestinian protest outside the Democratic National Committee last year, have further disturbed many lawmakers.

Police have yet to solve the case of who left pipe bombs outside both the RNC and DNC on Jan. 6.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional context and a new photo.