A new documentary from D.C.-based filmmakers examines the Jan. 6 insurrection from the perspective of six people who lived through it. Why it matters: "The Sixth" is an up-close look at how Washingtonians who simply showed up to work that day watched an event unfold with far-reaching consequences.

Zoom in: The film includes never-before-seen footage and personal accounts from Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), former D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee, two of his officers, a photographer, and a then-Hill staffer.

It was produced by production company A24 and the studio Change Content, which is spearheaded by the D.C.-based, Oscar- and Emmy-winning filmmaking duo Andrea Nix Fine and Sean Fine.

What they're saying: "The Sixth" aims to bring about a sense of catharsis, especially for locals.

"D.C. is our hometown so January 6th feels intensely personal to us and our entire production team, who like the characters in our film, live and work in the Nation's capital," reads the director's note. "We felt that we had to tell a personal story about what everyday people endured who came to work that morning."

The intrigue: A recent Politico piece questions whether A24, the same company behind the hit dystopian "Civil War" movie, downplayed the documentary's release for political reasons ahead of election season, citing the fact that the film didn't drop with a huge marketing push and a sole streaming partner.

A24 declined to provide comments to Politico's questions about its marketing tactics

The film is available to buy and rent via on-demand streaming platforms.