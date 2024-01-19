Capitol Police secure the U.S. Capitol in response to a call for a "Day of Rage" on Oct. 13, 2023 in protest of Israel's military operations in Gaza. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Investigations into threats against members of Congress rose again in 2023 after dipping in 2022 from their post-Jan. 6 high, according to data released by the U.S. Capitol Police on Thursday.

Why it matters: The rise in threat assessment cases tracks with a surge in disruptive protests, vandalism and security incidents in relation to the Israel-Hamas war that has left members concerned about their safety.

By the numbers: Capitol Police opened 8,008 threat assessment cases in 2023, according to the newly released data – an increase of more than 500 over 2022.

The 2023 figure is down from 2021 and 2020, but it still reflects an overarching surge since the year before the Trump presidency began.

Data: Capitol Police, Los Angeles Times; Chart: Axios Visuals

What they're saying: Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement that "threats against Members of Congress are still too high" and have "resulted in a necessary expansion of, not only our investigative capabilities, but our protection responsibilities as well."

"While that work is ongoing, everyone continuing to decrease violent political rhetoric across the country is the best way to keep everyone safe," Manger said.

Dr. Mario Scalora, the Capitol Police's consulting psychologist, attributed an increase in threats in recent decades to individuals on social media who "have a false sense of anonymity and feel more emboldened."

The backdrop: In addition to Florida and California field offices the Capitol Police launched in 2021, House Democrats created a task force on member security in December following the sudden surge in Israel-related incidents.

"The sizable numbers [of threats] indicate, understandably, why we're taking this so seriously" House Administration Committee ranking member Joe Morelle (D-N.Y.), who is leading the task force, told Axios.

"We need to make sure that members feel secure in doing this job for the public," said House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.).

Zoom in: Rep. Pat Ryan (D-N.Y.), who earlier this month accused pro-Palestinian protesters of attempting to "forcibly enter" his district office, said the number of Capitol Police cases may not even reflect the full picture.

"I've had phone calls and messages and social [media posts] that have been particularly violent and vile that I don't know we actually, technically reported," he said, adding that they were mostly Israel-focused.

Rep. Max Miller (R-Ohio), who has been subject to antisemitic threats in recent months, said he is "continuously concerned about ... the safety of my family," calling for a "heavier presence" from law enforcement.

"Members are worried," Rep. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio), who postponed a town hall last fall over antisemitic threats, said. "When people start showing up at your house, banging on your door, throwing things and threatening you, which has happened to a lot of members, it's a big worry."

What we're watching: As a record number of lawmakers in both parties announce plans to retire from Congress, Morelle suggested the rising threats public officials face should not be discounted as a factor.