A potentially widespread outbreak of severe thunderstorms bringing a range of hazards, from strong tornadoes to powerful straight-line winds, is anticipated across the Midwest on Tuesday. Threat level: The states with the greatest risk for severe weather, a level 4 out of 5 on the Storm Prediction Center's scale, include nearly all of Iowa, southwestern Wisconsin, western Illinois and northern Missouri.

"An outbreak of severe thunderstorms, including the potential for strong tornadoes, is expected mainly this afternoon to early evening," the SPC stated in an online forecast discussion.

Forecasters warned of the potential for EF-2 or stronger tornadoes, large hail and high winds.

Storms already rumbled across parts of the state on Tuesday morning, but the stronger ones are forecast to erupt this afternoon.

The storms will be set off by an area of low pressure moving into Minnesota, along with a trailing cold front.

There will also be support for storms in the form of upper level winds, which should encourage the formation of long-lasting severe thunderstorms with rotating updrafts, also known as supercells.

Zoom in: The "Moderate Risk" area covers nearly the entire state of Iowa, including the cities of Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Waterloo.

A broader region is in an "Enhanced Risk" zone, which encompasses about 23 million people. This area includes Chicago, Milwaukee, Kansas City, MO and Omaha. The tornado threat is lower in this region but high winds and large hail are considered to be significant threats.

About 51 million people live in areas with at least "Slight Risk" of seeing severe weather on Tuesday into Tuesday night.

What's next: Forecast models show supercell thunderstorms breaking out during Tuesday afternoon in the Moderate Risk Area, before a line of storms with damaging straight-line winds stretches across multiple states and swings eastward toward Chicago toward the end of the day.

The big picture: Tuesday's severe weather outbreak comes during a month that has seen a slew of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.

Houston, for example, is still recovering from a powerful derecho that knocked out power to more than 1 million late last week.

Severe thunderstorms have become more expensive disasters in recent years as urban areas have sprawled outwards, leaving a greater footprint for storms to affect.

Hail and damaging winds from severe thunderstorms have turned into billion-dollar disasters, with insurance premiums increasing in hard-hit states such as Iowa.

The intrigue: There is also an element of climate change in this trend. As the air warms and carries more water vapor, there is greater atmospheric instability.