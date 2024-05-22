2 hours ago - News

Iowa rescue and recovery efforts at full hilt

A photo of tornado damage in Greenfield.

Residents and first responders were today going through the damage of a tornado that tore through Greenfield Tuesday. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Search and rescue efforts continue following the outbreak of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in Iowa Tuesday.

State of play: Multiple people were confirmed dead and dozens injured from a tornado in Greenfield that the National Weather Service has preliminarily listed as being at least an EF3 with winds up to 165mph.

  • Johnston High School will resume classes tomorrow after being closed a day because of damage to windows and auxiliary buildings.
  • Segments of multiple DSM trials and George Flagg Parkway are closed due to flooding.

Zoom in: Multiple storm chasers captured footage of the tornado and the immediate aftermath in the Greenfield area.

By the numbers: As of Tuesday, at least 15 counties had received emergency proclamations, making their residents eligible for up to $5,000 in state assistance.

What's next: Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that the state will submit an expedited request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration for additional federal assistance, WHO-13 reports.

