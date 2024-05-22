Iowa rescue and recovery efforts at full hilt

Search and rescue efforts continue following the outbreak of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in Iowa Tuesday.

State of play: Multiple people were confirmed dead and dozens injured from a tornado in Greenfield that the National Weather Service has preliminarily listed as being at least an EF3 with winds up to 165mph.

Johnston High School will resume classes tomorrow after being closed a day because of damage to windows and auxiliary buildings.

Segments of multiple DSM trials and George Flagg Parkway are closed due to flooding.

Zoom in: Multiple storm chasers captured footage of the tornado and the immediate aftermath in the Greenfield area.

By the numbers: As of Tuesday, at least 15 counties had received emergency proclamations, making their residents eligible for up to $5,000 in state assistance.

What's next: Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that the state will submit an expedited request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration for additional federal assistance, WHO-13 reports.

Multiple organizations seek donations, supplies and volunteers.

