The single costliest type of natural catastrophe for insurers in 2023 isn't hurricanes or earthquakes or volcanic eruptions — it's thunderstorms.

Why it matters: Population growth, expanding cities in storm-prone regions, and climate change-driven trends in severe weather are all helping to vault insurance costs ever higher.

By the numbers: Insured losses from catastrophes are rising at a long-term rate of between 5% and 7% per year, according to insurer Swiss Re.

The first half of 2023 was pretty typical when it came to non-thunderstorm catastrophes, with about $19 billion in insured losses.

On top of that, however, was some $35 billion in insured losses from thunderstorms, overwhelmingly in the U.S. but also in places like Italy and New Zealand. That's double the average from the previous 10 years.

According to Steve Bowen, chief science officer with Gallagher Re, the U.S. is headed for a record year when it comes to insured losses from thunderstorms, referred to in the insurance biz as "severe convective storms."

Insured losses from such storms come from flooding, hail damage, winds snapping trees onto houses and power lines, and many other effects. The total is likely to reach at least $50 billion this year.

What they're saying: "It's quite rare to set an annual loss record like this for a major peril with four full months left to go in a calendar year," Bowen tells Axios.

Between the lines: Bowen points to the expansion of metropolitan areas as a key driver of growing thunderstorm-related losses.

"Before any climate influence whatsoever, there's just simply more stuff, more opportunity for things to be damaged," Bowen, a meteorologist, says.

There are also climate-change related trends in severe thunderstorms. As the seas and air warm, more water vapor and heat enters the atmosphere, allowing for more energy for severe weather outbreaks.

In addition, severe weather corridors are shifting away from the Great Plains and into more heavily populated regions of the South and the East.

The bottom line: Economic losses from catastrophes totaled $125 billion in the first half of this year, of which about 43% were insured. Expect the former number to rise steadily — and the latter number to fall, as insurance becomes unavailable or prohibitively expensive.