Skip to main content
28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign sees "pattern" in Trump's "Unified Reich" blunder

headshot
Trump campaign video

A frame from the video with the "Unified Reich" headline. Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images

The Biden campaign is hammering former President Trump for reposting a video that referred to "the creation of a unified Reich" — a term associated with Nazi Germany — if he's elected in November.

  • A Trump campaign spokesperson said the now-deleted video was "created by a random account online and reposted by a staffer who clearly did not see the word."

Why it matters: Trump has been accused of echoing the language of dictators and fascists throughout the 2024 campaign. President Biden has made it his mission to convince voters that Trump is a threat to democracy.

  • "It is abhorrent, sickening, and disgraceful for anyone to promote content associated with Germany's Nazi government under Adolf Hitler," White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement.
  • Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt called Biden "the real extremist" and accused him of "bowing down to radical antisemites and terrorist sympathizers" in the Democratic Party.

The big picture: This is far from the first time Trump has been forced on the defensive over allegations of antisemitism or authoritarian rhetoric.

  • Days after declaring his candidacy in November 2022, Trump dined at Mar-a-Lago with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Ye, who has frequently has promoted antisemitic conspiracy theories.
  • In November 2023, Trump pledged in a speech to "root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical-left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country."

Between the lines: Trump supporters repeatedly have accused Democrats and the media of taking the former president out of context, brewing a cycle of growing distrust.

  • When Trump vowed not to be a dictator "except for day one," for example, Republicans said his remarks were tongue in cheek.
  • And when the Biden campaign attacked Trump for predicting a "bloodbath" if he loses in November, his allies insisted that he was referring to job loss in the auto industry.
Go deeper