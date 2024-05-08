Former President Trump is scheduled to spend part of his day off from court today at a Mar-a-Lago dinner with supporters who spent thousands of dollars for Trump "Mugshot Edition" NFTs, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Trump frequently complains that his criminal trial in New York is keeping him from campaigning in swing states — but he also prioritizes using his name and likeness to make money.

What we're watching: "I'd like to be campaigning," Trump told reporters Tuesday outside the courtroom where adult film actress Stormy Daniels testified in the case involving hush money she received after an alleged encounter with Trump.

Hours later, Trump flew home to Palm Beach, Fla., where this evening he's expected to join supporters who bought at least 47 Trump NFTs (at $99 each), according to copy of the dinner invitation reviewed by Axios.

His campaign didn't appear to have any events scheduled today.

Trump's trial is in recess on Wednesdays. Last Wednesday he campaigned in Wisconsin and Michigan; the Wednesday before that he played golf.

Zoom in: The company selling Trump NFTs —non-fungible tokens — isn't connected to his campaign. Last year Trump reported making $100,000 to $1 million in 2022 from NFTs, according to financial disclosures.

Trump "Mugshot" NFTs are a reference to his mugshot from his arrest last year in Fulton County, Ga., on charges he conspired to overturn that state's 2020 election results. That case hasn't gone to trial.

Images on the NFTs range from the mugshot itself to an illustration of Trump in a cowboy hat to a cartoonish image of an ultra-fit Trump with lightning bolts in his hands and "America's Superhero" written underneath.

Supporters who bought enough NFTs to get invited to the dinner also are supposed to receive a physical card with a piece of the suit Trump is said to have worn the day he was arrested last August. Some will be autographed by Trump, he says in a video about the cards.

Buyers who spent nearly $10,000 to get 100 NFTs also were invited to a "VIP" cocktail reception before the dinner. They're supposed to receive physical cards with pieces of the suit and the tie that Trump was wearing when he was arrested.

What they're saying: Jordan, a 41-year-old Canadian who asked that his last name not be used, told Axios he's flying to Florida from Winnipeg to attend the cocktail reception and dinner with his teenage son and his cousin.

Jordan said that besides buying 47 NFTs, he bought VIP tickets from another Trump supporter in Bali who wasn't able to get a visa in time for the event.

Trump's campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

The big picture: The NFTs are among an array of items Trump has hawked this campaign cycle.