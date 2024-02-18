Trump's high-top sneakers sell out hours after launch

Share on email (opens in new window)

Former President Trump introduced his new line of signature shoes at Sneaker Con at the Philadelphia Convention Center on Feb. 17, 2024, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former President Trump's high-top sneakers sold out hours after their launch Saturday at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia. The big picture: The shoes, called "The Never Surrender High-Top Sneaker," sell for $399. The pair, along with two low-top sneakers, and a $99 bottle of "Victory47" perfume and cologne were available for purchase on a new website.

What he's saying: "I just want to tell you, I've wanted to do this for a long time," Trump said Saturday when unveiling the sneaker line.

"I have some incredible people that work with me on things, and they came up with this, and this is something I've been talking about for 12 years, 13 years, and I think it's gonna be a big success," he said.

Zoom in: Only 1,000 pairs of the gold shoes were available, per the sneaker website, which described the sneakers as "Super Limited."

At least 10 of the gold sneakers were "randomly autographed by Trump," according to the website.

Trump also launched the "T - Red Wave" sneaker and the "POTUS 45," both priced at $199.

The products are "registered trademarks and/or trademarks of CIC Ventures LLC," per the website.

"Trump Sneakers are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals," it notes.

"45Footwear, LLC uses the Trump name, image and likeness under a license agreement."

