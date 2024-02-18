Trump's high-top sneakers sell out hours after launch
Former President Trump's high-top sneakers sold out hours after their launch Saturday at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia.
The big picture: The shoes, called "The Never Surrender High-Top Sneaker," sell for $399. The pair, along with two low-top sneakers, and a $99 bottle of "Victory47" perfume and cologne were available for purchase on a new website.
What he's saying: "I just want to tell you, I've wanted to do this for a long time," Trump said Saturday when unveiling the sneaker line.
- "I have some incredible people that work with me on things, and they came up with this, and this is something I've been talking about for 12 years, 13 years, and I think it's gonna be a big success," he said.
Zoom in: Only 1,000 pairs of the gold shoes were available, per the sneaker website, which described the sneakers as "Super Limited."
- At least 10 of the gold sneakers were "randomly autographed by Trump," according to the website.
- Trump also launched the "T - Red Wave" sneaker and the "POTUS 45," both priced at $199.
The products are "registered trademarks and/or trademarks of CIC Ventures LLC," per the website.
- "Trump Sneakers are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals," it notes.
- "45Footwear, LLC uses the Trump name, image and likeness under a license agreement."
Go deeper: Trump campaign fundraises with fake mug shot merch