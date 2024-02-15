Trump's Truth Social takes big step toward going public

Donald Trump's social media company, Truth Social, has received U.S. regulatory approval to go public by merging with a blank check company called Digital World Acquisition Corp. The big picture: This is a giant step forward for the beleaguered deal, but comes one day after a giant step backward.

Details: DWAC disclosed that the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission signed off on its registration statement and that it soon will announce a shareholder vote date.

Shares rose nearly 15% on the news, giving DWAC a market cap of around $1.86 billion.

Caveat: DWAC disclosed earlier in the week that former CEO and current director Patrick Orlando has "expressed a desire for additional compensation ... which we believe presents a risk to our ability to consummate the [Truth Social merger] on a timely basis (or at all)."