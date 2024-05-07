House Democrats are challenging House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) to put his money where his mouth is when it comes to cracking down on campus antisemitism, Axios has learned. Why it matters: House Republicans held a vote on an antisemitism bill last week that Democrats complained was inadequate to address the issue and geared toward dividing the left.

Driving the news: Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) is introducing another bill, first obtained by Axios, to provide $280 million to the Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights.

The office is in charge of enforcing federal laws against discrimination at schools, including antisemitism and Islamophobia.

The bill has seven co-sponsors: Reps. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.), Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.), Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), Kathy Manning (D-N.C.), Nikema Williams (D-Ga.) and André Carson (D-Ind.).

The intrigue: Funding for the office was cut by 25% in the federal spending bill Congress passed in March, from $140 million in fiscal year 2023 to $105 million in 2024.

House Republicans targeted diversity and inclusion programs and other socially progressive initiatives throughout the government in negotiations with Senate Democrats.

What they're saying: "Far too many Jews are feeling the need to hide once again, especially students on college campuses across America," Goldman, who is Jewish, said in a statement.

"In this pivotal moment, it is absolutely critical that we do everything we can to drive out hate in all its forms — from our schools, from our cities, and from our nation."

Zoom out: House Republicans are planning a multi-committee effort to target college antisemitism as pro-Palestinian demonstrations continue at universities across the country.

Johnson has also floated other punitive legislative efforts, such as eliminating tax breaks for colleges and stripping student visas.

Democrats have argued that legislation such as Manning's bill to create a nation antisemitism coordinator warrants consideration under this effort, to no avail.

Between the lines: Democrats are trying to seize the initiative from Republicans on college antisemitism as members of the party grow worried about the campus protests blowing back on them politically.

Republicans have promised to hit Democrats on the issue through ads as the 2024 election heats up.

The Senate companion bill to Goldman's was introduced by Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), one of several vulnerable Democratic incumbents up for re-election this cycle.

Reality check: Johnson's office did not respond to questions about whether the bill would get a vote. But one House Republican close to the speaker said there is a "0%" chance it's put on the floor.