Scoop: Democrats call Mike Johnson's bluff on campus antisemitism

Rep. Dan Goldman, wearing a blue suit, white shirt and blue tie, speaks at a committee hearing.

Rep. Dan Goldman. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

House Democrats are challenging House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) to put his money where his mouth is when it comes to cracking down on campus antisemitism, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: House Republicans held a vote on an antisemitism bill last week that Democrats complained was inadequate to address the issue and geared toward dividing the left.

Driving the news: Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) is introducing another bill, first obtained by Axios, to provide $280 million to the Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights.

  • The office is in charge of enforcing federal laws against discrimination at schools, including antisemitism and Islamophobia.
  • The bill has seven co-sponsors: Reps. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.), Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.), Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), Kathy Manning (D-N.C.), Nikema Williams (D-Ga.) and André Carson (D-Ind.).

The intrigue: Funding for the office was cut by 25% in the federal spending bill Congress passed in March, from $140 million in fiscal year 2023 to $105 million in 2024.

  • House Republicans targeted diversity and inclusion programs and other socially progressive initiatives throughout the government in negotiations with Senate Democrats.

What they're saying: "Far too many Jews are feeling the need to hide once again, especially students on college campuses across America," Goldman, who is Jewish, said in a statement.

  • "In this pivotal moment, it is absolutely critical that we do everything we can to drive out hate in all its forms — from our schools, from our cities, and from our nation."

Zoom out: House Republicans are planning a multi-committee effort to target college antisemitism as pro-Palestinian demonstrations continue at universities across the country.

Between the lines: Democrats are trying to seize the initiative from Republicans on college antisemitism as members of the party grow worried about the campus protests blowing back on them politically.

  • Republicans have promised to hit Democrats on the issue through ads as the 2024 election heats up.
  • The Senate companion bill to Goldman's was introduced by Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), one of several vulnerable Democratic incumbents up for re-election this cycle.

Reality check: Johnson's office did not respond to questions about whether the bill would get a vote. But one House Republican close to the speaker said there is a "0%" chance it's put on the floor.

