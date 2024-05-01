House Republicans to grill D.C. officials on GWU encampment

As with other colleges, GWU has threatened students with suspension if they do not disband the encampment – but it remained as of Tuesday.
What they're saying: Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) said his panel is "deeply concerned" that D.C. police "rejected George Washington University's request for help in removing the radical, antisemitic and unlawful protestors occupying the campus and surrounding public lands."
MPD's refusal to assist GWU in their efforts to protect the Jewish student body is disturbing and unacceptable," he said, vowing to "seek answers from local leaders on steps being taken to ensure this unlawful activity ends."
A spokesperson for Democrats on the committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.