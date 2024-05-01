House Republicans to grill D.C. officials on GWU encampment

A Republican-led House committee is planning to hold a hearing next week scrutinizing Washington, D.C. officials for not clearing a pro-Palestinian encampment at George Washington University. Why it matters: It's part of a House-wide effort by House Republicans to crack down on the demonstrations erupting at college campuses across the country.

Driving the news: The hearing, first reported by The GW Hatchet, will be held next Wednesday, a committee spokesperson confirmed to Axios.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith are being invited to testify, the spokesperson said.

Several Republicans on the committee plan to meet with GWU leadership and tour the campus this Wednesday, the committee said in an advisory.

Context: The GWU encampment sprang up last week after similar protests broke out at Columbia University and other colleges in protest of Israel's war effort in Gaza.

As with other colleges, GWU has threatened students with suspension if they do not disband the encampment – but it remained as of Tuesday.

What they're saying: Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) said his panel is "deeply concerned" that D.C. police "rejected George Washington University's request for help in removing the radical, antisemitic and unlawful protestors occupying the campus and surrounding public lands."