Around the Beltway: GWU protests continue

🇵🇸 Several George Washington University students were suspended Friday after school officials told pro-Palestine demonstrators to end their encampment and protest on campus. D.C. police declined to intervene and clear the encampment, despite GWU's request they do so. Protests on and around campus continued yesterday. (Washington Post)

🚨 It was a violent weekend in D.C. A shooting outside Decades in Dupont Circle late Friday night resulted in six non-life-threatening injuries and the temporary closure of the nightclub. A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged shortly after. The bar owners must go before the liquor board before reopening.

In an unrelated incident that night, a man was shot and killed inside Desperados Burgers & Bar on U Street. Another man was stabbed Washington Post

🌎 World Central Kitchen resumes operations in Gaza today with a Palestinian team delivering food to address famine. The D.C.-based nonprofit suspended aid for a month following the killing of WCK workers — recently commemorated in Washington — by an Israeli military strike. WCK has distributed more than 43 million meals in Gaza thus far, accounting for 62% of all international NGO aid. (WCK)