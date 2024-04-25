World Central Kitchen workers killed in Israeli strike honored in D.C.

The big picture: The killing of international aid workers drew worldwide outrage as chef José Andrés' D.C.-based nonprofit was one of the few organizations able to deliver food to Gaza, where more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed since October.
Israel has faced mounting pressure to allow more humanitarian aid in Gaza, with populations facing famine as well as a lack of access to clean water and medical supplies. WCK paused efforts after the attack.
Zoom in: An interfaith "Celebration of Life" service will be held at Washington National Cathedral at 11am. Andrés is expected to speak alongside religious leaders from Christian, Jewish, and Muslim institutions. Yo-Yo Ma will give a live performance.
The service is invitation-only, but the public can livestream it.