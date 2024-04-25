World Central Kitchen workers killed in Israeli strike honored in D.C.

José Andrés at the funeral in Poland of Damian Sobol, one of the aid workers killed in the Israeli strike in Gaza. Photo: Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Seven World Central Kitchen aid workers killed in an Israeli military strike in Gaza are being commemorated in D.C. Thursday. The big picture: The killing of international aid workers drew worldwide outrage as chef José Andrés' D.C.-based nonprofit was one of the few organizations able to deliver food to Gaza, where more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed since October.

Israel has faced mounting pressure to allow more humanitarian aid in Gaza, with populations facing famine as well as a lack of access to clean water and medical supplies. WCK paused efforts after the attack.

Andrés called the strike against his workers "unforgivable." In an NYT guest essay, he described the seven people as "the best of humanity."

Zoom in: An interfaith "Celebration of Life" service will be held at Washington National Cathedral at 11am. Andrés is expected to speak alongside religious leaders from Christian, Jewish, and Muslim institutions. Yo-Yo Ma will give a live performance.

The service is invitation-only, but the public can livestream it.

What's next: A fundraiser is being held for the families of the WCK victims on Monday at Moon Rabbit, organized by local humanitarian organization Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate.

Around a dozen top chefs from restaurants around D.C. are preparing a multicourse meal. All proceeds from the ticket sales ($400 per person via Tock) go to the families.

