World Central Kitchen workers killed in Israeli strike honored in D.C.

Jose Andres kneels, holding his hand over his heart, while wearing a World Central Kitchen pin on his jacket, at a memorial for a victim.

José Andrés at the funeral in Poland of Damian Sobol, one of the aid workers killed in the Israeli strike in Gaza. Photo: Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Seven World Central Kitchen aid workers killed in an Israeli military strike in Gaza are being commemorated in D.C. Thursday.

The big picture: The killing of international aid workers drew worldwide outrage as chef José Andrés' D.C.-based nonprofit was one of the few organizations able to deliver food to Gaza, where more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed since October.

Zoom in: An interfaith "Celebration of Life" service will be held at Washington National Cathedral at 11am. Andrés is expected to speak alongside religious leaders from Christian, Jewish, and Muslim institutions. Yo-Yo Ma will give a live performance.

  • The service is invitation-only, but the public can livestream it.

What's next: A fundraiser is being held for the families of the WCK victims on Monday at Moon Rabbit, organized by local humanitarian organization Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate.

  • Around a dozen top chefs from restaurants around D.C. are preparing a multicourse meal. All proceeds from the ticket sales ($400 per person via Tock) go to the families.

